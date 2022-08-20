Critical Comparison: Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Trio-Tech International and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trio-Tech International 0 0 0 0 N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 3 0 0 2.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus price target of $40.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.38%. Given GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Trio-Tech International.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Trio-Tech International has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Trio-Tech International and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trio-Tech International $32.46 million 0.63 -$590,000.00 $0.14 37.15 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.56 billion 1.21 $361.05 million N/A N/A

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Trio-Tech International.

Profitability

This table compares Trio-Tech International and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trio-Tech International 1.47% 2.23% 1.49% GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 6.59% 15.78% 5.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of Trio-Tech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.2% of Trio-Tech International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft beats Trio-Tech International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trio-Tech International

(Get Rating)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services. This segment also provides qualification testing services that test small samples of output from manufacturers for qualification of their processes and devices. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures front-end semiconductor test equipment, such as artic temperature-controlled wafer chucks used for test, characterization, and failure analysis of semiconductor wafers and other components; and wet process stations for cleaning, rinsing, and drying semiconductor wafers, flat panel display magnetic disks, and other microelectronic substrates. This segment also manufactures back-end products comprising autoclaves and highly accelerated stress test equipment; burn-in equipment and boards; and component centrifuges and leak detection equipment. The company's Distribution segment distributes complementary products, including environmental chambers, handlers, interface systems, vibration systems, shaker systems, solderability testers, and other semiconductor equipment, as well as components, such as connectors, sockets, LCD display panels, and touch-screen panels. Its Real Estate segment invests in and rents real estate properties. The company primarily serves semiconductor chip manufacturers or testing facilities that purchase testing equipment. The company operates in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. Trio-Tech International was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies. It provides separators, decanters, homogenizers, valves, and pumps; and process solutions for the dairy, food, beverage, chemical, and other industries. The company also offers solutions for food processing and pharmaceutical industries, which includes preparation, marinating, and processing of meat, poultry, seafood, vegan products, pasta production, baking, slicing, packaging, and confectionary, as well as frozen food processing; and granulation systems and tablet presses. In addition, it provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming, such as automatic milking, feeding systems, conventional milking solutions, manure handling, and digital herd management tools; and sustainable energy solutions for an array of industries including food, beverage, dairy, and oil and gas in the field of industrial refrigeration and temperature control. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.