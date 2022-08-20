Critical Review: Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) vs. Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR)

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) and Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Insight Enterprises and Hour Loop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Enterprises 2.53% 19.60% 6.12% Hour Loop N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Insight Enterprises and Hour Loop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Enterprises 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hour Loop 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $104.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.21%. Hour Loop has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. Given Hour Loop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hour Loop is more favorable than Insight Enterprises.

This table compares Insight Enterprises and Hour Loop’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Enterprises $9.44 billion 0.36 $219.35 million $7.15 13.44 Hour Loop $62.79 million 1.90 $4.78 million N/A N/A

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Hour Loop.

Summary

Insight Enterprises beats Hour Loop on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insight Enterprises

IInsight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services. It also offers cloud and data center transformation; connected workplace; and supply chain optimization solutions. In addition, the company provides software maintenance solutions that offers clients to obtain software upgrades, bug fixes, help desk, and other support services; vendor direct support services; and offers Software-as-a-Service subscription products. Further, it designs, procures, deploys, implements, and manages solutions that combine hardware, software, and services to help businesses. Additionally, the company sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, refurbishes, and redeploys IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty services. It serves construction technology, enterprise business, financial services, health care and life sciences, manufacturing technology, retails and restaurants, service providers, small to medium business, and travel and tourism industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

