Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.231 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:CRT opened at $19.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRT. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $780,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

