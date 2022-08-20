Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.231 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:CRT opened at $19.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $21.00.
Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.