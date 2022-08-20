Crown (CRW) Tops One Day Volume of $4.00

Crown (CRW) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crown has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $301,748.67 and $4.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,252.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.31 or 0.00547294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00247714 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00018911 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,323,822 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Crown Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

