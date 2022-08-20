Crypto.com Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $10.48 Billion (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.48 billion and $122.85 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,256.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003805 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00127350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00100602 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

CRO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

