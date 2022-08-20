CTS (NYSE:CTS) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.53

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.53 and last traded at $43.48, with a volume of 253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTS shares. Cowen lifted their price target on CTS to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on CTS to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

CTS Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. CTS had a positive return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CTS news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of CTS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $145,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CTS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $880,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

