CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.47-$2.51 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.65 EPS.

CubeSmart Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $50.11 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average of $47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 59.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

