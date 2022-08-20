CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.47-$2.51 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.65 EPS.
CubeSmart Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $50.11 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average of $47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.
CubeSmart Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.75%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 59.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.