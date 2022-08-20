Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $240.10.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $228.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,695 shares of company stock worth $2,349,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,269,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cummins by 22.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,939,000 after buying an additional 691,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after buying an additional 544,899 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cummins by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,604,000 after buying an additional 264,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.