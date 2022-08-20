Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $240.10.
Cummins Price Performance
Shares of CMI stock opened at $228.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04.
Cummins Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.
Insider Transactions at Cummins
In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,695 shares of company stock worth $2,349,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Cummins
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,269,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cummins by 22.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,939,000 after buying an additional 691,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after buying an additional 544,899 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cummins by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,604,000 after buying an additional 264,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
