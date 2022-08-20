DA Davidson Lowers Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) to Neutral

DA Davidson cut shares of Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 Mining has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.75.

Hut 8 Mining Trading Down 13.8 %

NASDAQ HUT opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. Hut 8 Mining has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.61. The company has a market cap of $412.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 4.64.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8 Mining

About Hut 8 Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

