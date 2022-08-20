Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,496 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Danaher were worth $97,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $292.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,192. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.36. The stock has a market cap of $212.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.