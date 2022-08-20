Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $340.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $326.50.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $292.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Danaher has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $212.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 13.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 73.4% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 500.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.