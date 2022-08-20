Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $61,582,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,886,000 after acquiring an additional 416,048 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,928,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,464,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after acquiring an additional 171,741 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $129.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.70. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.