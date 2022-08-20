DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Cowen

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners upgraded DarioHealth from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DarioHealth currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Shares of DRIO opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $112.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.03. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 301.07%. The company had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DarioHealth will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 1,268.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

