Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Dassault Systèmes from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €50.00 ($51.02) to €46.50 ($47.45) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €162.00 ($165.31) to €160.00 ($163.27) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €43.00 ($43.88) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.50.
Dassault Systèmes Stock Down 1.1 %
DASTY stock opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes Company Profile
Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dassault Systèmes (DASTY)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.