Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Dassault Systèmes from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €50.00 ($51.02) to €46.50 ($47.45) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €162.00 ($165.31) to €160.00 ($163.27) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €43.00 ($43.88) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.50.

DASTY stock opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 3.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

