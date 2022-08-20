DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €6.00 ($6.12) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of DBVT opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

