Dean Investment Associates LLC Boosts Stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.35% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter valued at $433,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.8% during the first quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBSS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.38. 64,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,933. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.19. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $92.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $846.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

