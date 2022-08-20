Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys 1,154 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Southwest Gas comprises 1.4% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Southwest Gas worth $8,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWX traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,819. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.91 and a 200 day moving average of $82.01. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.13. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

In other news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $62,599.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at $295,655.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $131,012.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,863 shares in the company, valued at $360,726.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $62,599.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,655.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,578 shares of company stock worth $794,112 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

