Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises about 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $12.00 on Friday, hitting $2,332.09. The company had a trading volume of 121,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,503.30 and a 1 year high of $2,362.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,159.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2,055.03.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

