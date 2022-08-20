Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases 27,622 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,622 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.28% of DHT worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHT by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DHT in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

DHT Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE DHT traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. DHT had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

