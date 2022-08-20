Dean Investment Associates LLC Raises Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 78.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM remained flat at $204.00 during midday trading on Friday. 2,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,600. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $175.82 and a one year high of $221.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.77 and a 200-day moving average of $194.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $7.58. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.34 earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Consumer Edge cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

