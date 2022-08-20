Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 3,480 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $283,466,000. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $25,704,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 339,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,790,000 after buying an additional 208,513 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,340,000 after buying an additional 203,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Prudential Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,637,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,471,000 after buying an additional 170,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.40. 1,887,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.32. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

