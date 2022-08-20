Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 3,807 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.79. 1,240,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.39 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.