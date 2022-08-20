Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Trading Up 19.8% This Week (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market capitalization of $385,057.09 and $8.21 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentralized Vulnerability Platform alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,263.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003751 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00127602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00032919 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00102762 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.