Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) Trading Down 0.1%

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.08 and last traded at $17.22. Approximately 11,519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 58,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF stock. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Grassi Investment Management owned approximately 0.84% of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

