Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €66.00 ($67.35) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

ETR DHER opened at €50.68 ($51.71) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €40.76. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a fifty-two week high of €134.95 ($137.70).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.