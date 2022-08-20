Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $200.08

Shares of Devro plc (LON:DVO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 200.08 ($2.42) and traded as high as GBX 201.50 ($2.43). Devro shares last traded at GBX 197.40 ($2.39), with a volume of 94,942 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Devro Stock Up 1.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 187 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 199.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.28. The firm has a market cap of £334.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,176.47.
About Devro
Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.
