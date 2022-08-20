DeXe Hits Market Capitalization of $17.16 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. One DeXe coin can now be bought for about $3.09 or 0.00014635 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DeXe has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $17.16 million and $3.05 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,099.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003706 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00126576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00032396 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00101117 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 5,556,556 coins. DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars.

