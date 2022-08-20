Dexioprotocol (DEXI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $853,627.67

Dexioprotocol (DEXI) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. Dexioprotocol has a total market cap of $853,627.67 and $13,328.00 worth of Dexioprotocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dexioprotocol coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dexioprotocol has traded 42.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00776603 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Dexioprotocol Profile
Dexioprotocol’s total supply is 355,760,696,019 coins and its circulating supply is 293,160,234,471 coins. Dexioprotocol’s official Twitter account is @dexioprotocol.
Dexioprotocol Coin Trading
