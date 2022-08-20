Digital Fitness 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $275,817.00 (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Fitness has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $275,817.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digital Fitness has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001593 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002123 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00785596 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Digital Fitness
Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,990,463 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.
Buying and Selling Digital Fitness
