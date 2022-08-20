Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust makes up about 0.8% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 106,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 52,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.31. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.63 and a 52 week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,757 shares of company stock worth $8,049,121. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.