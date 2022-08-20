DigitalBits Price Reaches $0.0098 on Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $13.71 million and approximately $369,757.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00214619 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009293 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.19 or 0.00461670 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,396,345,136 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

