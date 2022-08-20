DinoSwap (DINO) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last Week

DinoSwap (DINO) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. DinoSwap has a total market cap of $219,941.55 and $17,131.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DinoSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00781840 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 152,308,806 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DinoSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

