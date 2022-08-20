Dipper Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19,545.00 (DIP)

Dipper Network (DIP) traded down 21.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Dipper Network has a market capitalization of $84,098.99 and $19,545.00 worth of Dipper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dipper Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dipper Network has traded down 32% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,251.76 or 0.99997665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003724 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00127176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00032797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00101990 BTC.

About Dipper Network

DIP is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Dipper Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 coins. Dipper Network’s official Twitter account is @etherisc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dipper Network’s official website is dippernetwork.com.

Dipper Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dipper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dipper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dipper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

