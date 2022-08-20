DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $715,560.20

DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. DISCIPLINA has a market capitalization of $715,560.20 and $11,487.00 worth of DISCIPLINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DISCIPLINA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DISCIPLINA has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,294.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003745 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00127321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00032908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00099823 BTC.

DISCIPLINA Profile

DSCPL is a coin. DISCIPLINA’s total supply is 375,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,000,000 coins. DISCIPLINA’s official Twitter account is @tchmpls_events and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DISCIPLINA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DISCIPLINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DISCIPLINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DISCIPLINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

