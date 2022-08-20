discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Stock Price Up 0.6%

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 829 ($10.02) and last traded at GBX 820 ($9.91). Approximately 121,924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 127,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 815 ($9.85).

DSCV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of discoverIE Group from GBX 920 ($11.12) to GBX 930 ($11.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 695.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 750.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £771.28 million and a PE ratio of 8,080.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a GBX 7.45 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.35. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.50%.

In other news, insider Simon Gibbins purchased 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 601 ($7.26) per share, for a total transaction of £19,814.97 ($23,942.69).

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls, and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

