Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Director Lance Tracey Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) Director Lance Tracey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total value of C$112,000.00.

Lance Tracey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Lance Tracey sold 73,000 shares of Diversified Royalty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total value of C$211,700.00.

Shares of DIV stock opened at C$2.81 on Friday. Diversified Royalty Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.51 and a twelve month high of C$3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$349.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0183 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.19%.

DIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.25 to C$3.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

