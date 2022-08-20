Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Trading Up 0.2%

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Get Rating) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.97 and last traded at $24.92. Approximately 4,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

