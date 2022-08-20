Doug Black Sells 9,457 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) CEO Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $1,316,225.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,142 shares in the company, valued at $72,810,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,135,308.90.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of SITE opened at $138.21 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.77 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.11. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,736,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,880,000 after buying an additional 1,120,359 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,009,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after buying an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,647,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,351,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

