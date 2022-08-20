Doug Black Sells 9,457 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) CEO Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $1,316,225.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,142 shares in the company, valued at $72,810,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,308.90.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SITE stock opened at $138.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.77 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

