Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stake Decreased by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,604 shares during the period. Doximity makes up 19.0% of Bp Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in Doximity were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Doximity by 400.0% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Doximity by 460.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Doximity during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Doximity during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Shares of DOCS opened at $33.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.78. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.17 million. Doximity’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

