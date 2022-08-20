DSLA Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $5.54 Million (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $638,786.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,039.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003736 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00127038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00078453 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 5,709,763,023 coins and its circulating supply is 5,385,811,641 coins. The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com. The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com.

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

