Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 474,050 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,524,695 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,050 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $71,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 911.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

