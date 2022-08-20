Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $82,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $157.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.27 and its 200 day moving average is $153.13. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.45 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.57.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

