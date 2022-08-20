Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,462,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,731 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.14% of Southern worth $106,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Southern by 78.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,524 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,909 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,360,000 after purchasing an additional 758,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $80.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.95. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.70.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

