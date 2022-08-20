Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,140 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.15% of VICI Properties worth $31,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $34.62 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

