Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Grows Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,643,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 496,270 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.41% of Western Midstream Partners worth $41,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

WES stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 3.09.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WES shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Midstream Partners

In related news, SVP Robert W. Bourne acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $787,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert W. Bourne bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

