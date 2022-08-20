Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $153.79 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,743,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,700 shares during the period. Eversource Energy comprises approximately 1.8% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.51% of Eversource Energy worth $153,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $93.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

