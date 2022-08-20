Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,754,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,540 shares during the quarter. Welltower makes up approximately 1.9% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.39% of Welltower worth $168,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Welltower by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $79.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.95. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.56 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.76.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

