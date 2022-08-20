Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 110,097 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,037,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,097 shares during the quarter. Evergy comprises approximately 1.6% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $139,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,517,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,839,000 after acquiring an additional 105,068 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,271,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,057,000 after acquiring an additional 111,295 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,032,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,258 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:EVRG opened at $71.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.45. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 64.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $34,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. UBS Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

