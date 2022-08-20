Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 211,100 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,349,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 211,100 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $61,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in TELUS by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is 100.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TU shares. TD Securities upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Desjardins raised their price target on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TELUS from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

